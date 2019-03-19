Trump praises Brazil's far-right president at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Brazil's new far-right leader Tuesday as he welcomed him to the White House, saying the man who's been described as the "Trump of the Tropics" has done "a very outstanding job."
Trump said President Jair Bolsonaro had run "one of the incredible campaigns," saying he was "honored" it had drawn comparisons with his own 2016 victory. And he predicted the two would have a "fantastic working relationship," telling reporters as he opened a joint press conference that they have "many views" in common.