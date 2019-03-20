Trump, Netanyahu to meet next week in Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet next week with US President Donald Trump at the White House, according to an official statement from Washington.

The two will meet on the sidelines of the annual AIPAC conference, where both Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz will speak. They will discuss common interests between the two countries and the situation in the Middle East.

AIPAC is the largest pro-Israel lobby in the US, and its annual conference draws the top names in Israeli and American politics.

Trump is also apparently considering delivering a speech at the conference.