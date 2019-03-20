Zarif: Iran will strengthen ties with nations tired of US 'bullying'

Iran will overcome "inhumane and illegal" US sanctions in the new Iranian year by expanding ties with nations equally tired of American "bullying," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday on Twitter.

"We rely solely on our own people to overcome any challenges, but we also welcome constructive engagement, including with the expanding array of nations who are equally sick and tired of the bullying of the US," Zarif said in a long post on his Twitter feed.