Prosecutors for the Tel Aviv district said Thursday that they may nix a plea deal in the investigation into the purchase of submarines from a German shipbuilder, thought to have involved kickbacks to Israeli officials.

The plea deal was reached with Miki Ganor, the agent for the shipbuilder in Israel, who this week announced that he was recinding the statement to police about the alleged illegalities of the purchase.

Ganor was arrested in the wake of his announcement.