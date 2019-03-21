Channels
Khamenei says Iran will boost defence capabilities despite U.S. pressure
Reuters|Published:  03.21.19 , 15:24
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday that his country was determined to boost its defence capabilities despite mounting pressure from the United States and its allies to curb its ballistic missile programme.

 

"We will continue to boost Iran's defence power despite America and our enemies' pressure ... We need to take Iran to a point that enemy understand that they cannot threaten Iran ... America's sanctions will make Iran self-sufficient," Khamenei said in a speech, broadcast live on state TV.

 


