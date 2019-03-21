Israel says U.N. Gaza war crimes report biased against it

JERUSALEM - Israel said on Thursday a U.N. report critical of its use of lethal force during Palestinian protests on the Gaza border was biased and should have included a demand that the enclave's dominant Hamas group take action to stop anti-Israeli violence.
A U.N. Commission of Inquiry on the demonstrations, which began nearly a year ago, said this week that Israel should investigate the shootings of more than 6,000 people, far beyond the criminal inquiries it has announced into 11 killings.
Issuing an official response to the commission's report, Israel said it had "serious concerns about the factual and legal analysis conducted
by the commission, its methodologies and the clear evidence of political bias against Israel".
Gaza health authorities say some 200 people have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli fire since Palestinians launched the protests. One Israeli soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian sniper along the frontier.