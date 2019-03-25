Floods kill at least 18 in southern Iran, after deluge in north

DUBAI - At least 18 people were killed and around 100 others were wounded in flash floods in Iran's southern province of Fars, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, following devastating floods in the north.

State TV said several provinces were also on high alert for more imminent flooding because of heavy rain. The meteorology department warned

As the victims of the northern Iran flood struggled with the water and mud, President Hassan Rouhani's hardline rivals have criticised his government for doing too little, too late.