McDonald's buys Israeli tech company for over billion shekels

McDonald's announced the acquisition of Israeli company Dynamic Yield, at an estimated price of more than NIS 1 billion ($300 million).

The two companies did not publish the exact amount of the transaction, which is the burger chain's largest acquisition in two decades.

According to TechCrunch, McDonald’s plans to use Dynamic Yield personalization technology to help create an individual experience for each visitor to its drive-thru restaurants, taking into account such variuables as the weather, previous choices and even the number of people currently in the eatery.