Former commander of IDF Ground Forces: Air strikes won't restore deterrence

Aerial bombardments are time-consuming and are not an effective way of restoring Israel's deterrence against Hamas, the former head of the IDF Ground Forces warned Tuesday.

"The next round (of fighting in Gaza) is very near," Maj. Gen. (res.) Guy Tzur told Ynet. "Our experience shows that just aerial activity takes a very long time, and in general does not restore deterrence."

He added: "The residents of the Gaza border area need to be able to live as quietly as the rest of Israel. We need to give the aerial engagement a short window and examine whether it has been successfully in achieving its objectives."