Gulf states reject US recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli

Four Gulf Arab states on Tuesday rejected a US decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, with Riyadh warning the move would hurt the peace process and affect regional stability.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait - all regional allies of Washington that host American troops - criticized the move by President Donald Trump to recognize Israel's 1981 annexation, and said the territory was occupied Arab land.
"It will have significant negative effects on the peace process in the Middle East and the security and stability of the region," a statement on Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA said.