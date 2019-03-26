Pakistan's Khan fears conflict risk while India in election mode

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he feared another security incident with India, after the two nuclear-armed countries engaged in a dangerous escalation that fuelled "war hysteria" in New Delhi ahead of elections next month.
In an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday, Khan said tensions were still high even after the crisis over a militant attack in the disputed region of Kashmir had eased with the release of an Indian pilot captured by Pakistani forces.
"I'm still apprehensive before the elections, I feel that something could happen," Khan told the newspaper.
Pakistan and India, which have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, passed through a crisis last month after
India accused Pakistan of being behind a militant attack that killed 40 policemen in Pulwama, in Indian-controlled Kashmir in February.
Islamabad denied responsibility for the attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e Mohammed, but the attack prompted India to launch a cross border air strike against what it said was a militant training camp in Pakistan.