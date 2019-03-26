Lebanon president criticizes Trump decision on Golan Heights

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday joined critics of U.S. President Donald Trump's formal recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, saying that the move trampled on international law.
Aoun, who spoke at the start of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, said Trump's decision "undermines the
foundations and rules of the United Nations and international law" and "causes particular concern in the countries neighboring Israel."
Trump's move made the U.S. the first country to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan, which was captured from Syria in the 1967 Six Days war and regarded by the rest of the international community as occupied territory.