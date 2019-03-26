IDF sends reinforcements to Gaza frontier

The IDF said it is ordering additional troops to the southern frontier with Gaza, even as a tense calm prevailed after an overnight exchange of fire with Hamas militants.
The military said that after consulting with security officials Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to send an additional
infantry brigade and artillery battalion to bolster forces around the Palestinian enclave, and to call up more reserve soldiers.
The heavy cross-border fighting erupted after a rocket launched from Gaza struck a house in central Israel, wounding seven people. Hamas said Egyptian mediation succeeded in brokering a cease-fire as violence tapered off early Tuesday, but Israel has not confirmed the deal.