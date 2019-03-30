Hamas chief: Ceasefire arrangement to be signed 'within days'

Hamas deputy political chief Saleh al-Arouri said Saturday that Israel and Hamas could sign a long-term ceasefire arrangement “within days.”

“It’s not a peace agreement … We just want to stop the violence in exchange for the lifting of the blockade. Israel has violated prior understandings and therefore the border rallies have returned," he said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Israel is expected to reopen the Kerem Shalom border crossing, after it was closed following a rocket fire on the Sharon region last Monday.