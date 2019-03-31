Netanyahu to Brazilian president: 'We are making history'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sunday Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro upon his arrival to Israel that the two states are "making history together."

"You're arrival will elevate the relationship between our countries to a new height," Netanyahu said.

Speaking about the tense situation on the Gaza border Netanyahu added: "I have ordered the IDF units deployed to the Gaza border to maintain their positions. We are ready for any development and will do everything in order to maintain our security."