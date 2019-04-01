Channels
Gantz: Netanyahu leading campaign of terror on our consciousness
Yuval Karni|Published:  04.01.19 , 16:46

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz lashes out at Benjamin Netanyahu following  the Yedioth Ahronoth report that there is a network of fake social media accounts dedicated to promoting the prime minister and his Likud paty ahead of the April 9 elections.

 

"Netanyahu is going to lose, Netanyahu is stressed," Gantz said at an event in Tel Aviv. "The report published this morning reveals that Netanyahu is leading campaign of terror on the consciousness of the citizens of Israel."

 

Gantz and his associates who appeared on stage with him said that they have filed a complaint with the police

 


