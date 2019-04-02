EU official: Hard Brexit 'nearly inevitable'

The European Parliament's top Brexit official says the U.K. has a "last chance" to break the deadlock on leaving the European Union.
Guy Verhofstadt tweeted the comments soon after Britain's Parliament again rejected alternative options to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Parliament has carved out time on Wednesday for another series of indicative votes on Brexit options.
Verhofstadt said: "The House of Commons again votes against all options. A hard Brexit becomes nearly inevitable. On Wednesday, the U.K. has a last chance to break the deadlock or face the abyss."
Britain is legally due to leave the EU on April 12, after the bloc agreed to extend the March 29 deadline.