Congo Ebola outbreak spreading faster than ever - WHO

Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak is spreading at its fastest rate yet, eight months after it was first detected, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.
Each of the past two weeks has registered a record number of new cases, marking a sharp setback for efforts to respond to the second biggest outbreak ever, as militia violence and community resistance have impeded access to affected areas.
Less than three weeks ago, the WHO said the outbreak of the haemorrhagic fever was largely contained and could be stopped by September, noting that weekly case numbers had halved from earlier in the year to about 25.
But the number of cases hit a record 57 the following week, and then jumped to 72 last week, said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier. Previous
spikes of around 50 cases per week were documented in late January and mid-November.
More alarmingly, more than half of the Ebola deaths last week occurred outside of treatment centres, according to Congo health ministry data, meaning there is a much greater chance they transmitted the virus to those around them.