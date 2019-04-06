U.S. wants Romania to find vandals who destroyed Jewish tombstones

BUCHAREST - The United States on Friday condemned the vandalising of a Jewish cemetery in Romania's eastern town of Husi, where 73 tombstones were found destroyed by unidentified perpetrators, and urged authorities to bring those responsible to justice.
The case follows an attack last year on Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel's memorial home in north Romania's Sighet - painted with anti-Semitic fluorescent pink graffiti which led to the rapid arrest of the perpetrator, a 37-year-old man.
"The destruction of dozens of Jewish graves is not only an attack against the Jewish community, but also an attack against the diversity of the entire Romanian society," the U.S. embassy said in a statement.
"We stand together with the Jewish families whose loved ones' graves were desecrated and call for those responsible for this attack to be brought to justice," it said.
Husi mayor Ioan Ciupilan, told local paper Vremea Noua after he visited the place he felt sorry about the incident, adding: "over the past 60 years no one has heard of a similar deed."