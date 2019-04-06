Rouhani says Iran ready to expand gas, power trade with Iraq

DUBAI - President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for Iran and neighbouring Iraq to expand their gas and electricity dealings and boost bilateral trade to $20 billion, state TV reported, despite difficulties caused by U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

"The plans to export electricity and gas and hopefully oil continue and we are ready to expand these contacts not only for the two countries

In March, the United States granted Iraq a 90-day waiver exempting it from sanctions to buy energy from Iran, the latest extension allowing Baghdad to keep purchasing electricity from its neighbour.