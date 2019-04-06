Channels
ran media reports battery explosion on sub kills 3
AP|Published:  04.06.19 , 20:33

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian state media are reporting three staff in the country's defense industries have been killed in an explosion in a submarine under construction in the country's south.

 

A Saturday report by the Fardanews website said the three technicians were killed when batteries on the vessel exploded.

 

The explosion took place at a ship-building factory about 37 kilometers (23 miles) west of the southern port of Bandar Abbas that overlooks the Strait of Hormuz.

 

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that produces light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

 


