Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar expressed thank to Egypt for its "vital role in easing the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip." He also issued threats at Israel warning that if there is a war, Israel will have to evacuate the Gaza vicinity as well as cities as far north as Ashkelon, Ashdod and eve Tel Aviv.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri stated that Egypt is investing much effort in trying to bring about reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas.