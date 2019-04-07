Turkey says "irresponsible' Netanyahu cannot change West Bank status

Turkey on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "irresponsible" for saying he would annex Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins Tuesday's election.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 Six Day War, was Palestinian territory and Israel's occupation violated international law.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu's irresponsible statement to seek votes just before the Israeli general elections cannot and will not change this fact," Cavusoglu tweeted.
Netanyahu, asked why he had not declared Israeli sovereignty over large West Bank settlements as Israel has already done in the occupied Golan Heights and East Jerusalem, said he was already discussing the move.