After a decade: PM meets with LGBT community

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with LGBT community leaders Sunday, after a decade in which no such meeting was held, in light of the upcoming Tuesday elections.

According to community representatives, they had asked Netanyahu to make the demand for equal rights for the LGBT community a condition for all future coalition members but were refused.

However, the prime minister said in the meeting he plans to keep the education ministry within the Likud Party, and won't be allocating it to Bezalel Smotrich of the Jewish Home Party, who has repeatedly made anti- gay comments.