U.S. presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke: Relations with Israel "must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist"

Former Congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke, speaking at a town hall event in Iowa, described U.S. relations with Israel as the "one of the most important relationships that we have on the planet" which must transcend partisan politics and must also transcend a racist prime Minister who warns against Arabs voting and "wants to defy any prospect for peace as he threatens to annex the West Bank and who has sided with a far-right racist party in order to maintain his hold on power,”