Romania indicts ex-president Iliescu for 1989 revolution killings

Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu was officially charged with crimes against humanity by the country's top prosecutor on Monday as it finalised an inquiry into the chaotic and bloody anti-Communist revolution of 1989.
Iliescu, 89, has repeatedly said he was innocent. He enjoyed widespread popularity after the revolt against dictator Nicolae Ceausescu,
who was deposed and executed in December 1989. But hundreds of people died in the ouster and Iliescu's opponents accused him of stealing the revolution from the people.
"The completion of this case by our military prosecutors, is one of the most important goals in the management project I assumed publicly three years ago: to solve Romania's historical files," General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar told reporters.
No date was set for trial.