Iran wants US Mideast forces labeled 'terrorist'

Iran's foreign minister wants to include Middle East-based U.S. military forces the country's "terrorist groups" list.
In a reciprocal move after the U.S. announced it has designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard a "foreign terrorist organization, " Iran's foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the demand in a letter to President Hassan Rouhani, according to the official IRNA news agency.
Zarif also sent a protest note over the U.S. decision to the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which looks after the U.S. interests in Iran.
The U.S. made the designation Monday to increase international pressure on Iran.