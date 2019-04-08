EU urges Libyan rival forces to start talking

The European Union's foreign policy chief has called on all sides in the escalating Libyan military conflict to stop fighting and start talking.
Federica Mogherini said Monday that European Union foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg were united in their call for a truce.
Mogherini says all sides in the recent surge in fighting should "go back to the negotiating table under the auspices of the U.N. and make sure that the Libyan people get what they really want, which is peace and stability for their country."
The U.N. says that fighting over Libya's capital that erupted last week has already displaced 2,800 people. The death toll has risen to 49, including civilians.