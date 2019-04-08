Trump replaces Secret Service Director

U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles is leaving the Trump administration, the White House said, amid a shake-up in the upper echelon of the Department of Homeland Security.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump has selected career Secret Service official James Murray to lead the agency, saying
he will assume the role next month. She added Alles will be "leaving shortly."
Alles' departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency, three officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel matter. The officials said it was unrelated to the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president's private club in Florida.