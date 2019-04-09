Channels
Rouhani says US blacklisting of Iran Guards a 'mistake'
Reuters |Published:  04.09.19 , 10:04
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday defended the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as protectors of Iran a day after the United States labeled the group as a foreign terrorist organisation.

 

"The Guards have sacrificed their lives to protect our people, our (1979 Islamic) revolution ... today America that holds a grudge against the Guards, blacklists the Guards," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV. US President Donald Trump designated Iran's Guards a foreign terrorist organisation on Monday - an unprecedented step that will raise tensions in the Middle East.

 


