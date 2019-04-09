Third Mussolini descendent enters Italian political arena

MILAN -- A third descendant of Italy's long-time fascist dictator Benito Mussolini is entering the political arena.

Caio Giulio Cesare Mussolini -- Mussolini's great-grandson, whose name is taken from one of ancient Rome's most famous rulers -- is running

Party leader Giorgia Meloni announced Mussolini's candidacy over the weekend. His political ambitions follow that of his second cousins, Alessandra Mussolini, an EU parliamentarian for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, and Rachele Mussolini, a Rome city council member associated with Brothers of Italy.

Meloni said protests against the latest Mussolini political debut led Facebook to cancel his profile due to his last name. Caio Mussolini said Tuesday that his profile had been restored, with apologies.

Caio Mussolini, 51, was a naval officer for 15 years, then an executive in Italy's largest defense contractor Finmeccanica before turning to politics.