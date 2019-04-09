Erdogan's AKP to seek fresh vote in Istanbul, citing irregularities

ISTANBUL/ANKARA - President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) will demand a new vote in Istanbul, a senior party official said on Tuesday after its bid was rejected for a citywide recount of March 31 election results that appeared to hand the party defeat.

Initial results show the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) narrowly won control of Turkey's biggest city in the mayoral

Since the vote, the AKP has filed a series of requests for recounts in the city. Overnight, the High Election Board (YSK) rejected a request to recount all votes across 31 of Istanbul's districts, the party's representative at the YSK said.