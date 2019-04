“We won, the people of Israel have spoken,” said Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz Tuesday after the exit polls gave his party a slight advantage over the ruling Likud Party.

According to the public broadcaster KAN, Blue and White will win 37 seats, while Likud will win 36 seats. Channel 12 had Blue and White also on 37 seats, but Likud falling behind with just 33. According to Channel 13, however, both parties will win 36 seats.