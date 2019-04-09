Netanyahu claims the win while poles show slight advantage to Gantz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the Israeli elections Tuesday evening, even though all exit poll gave his Likud Party a slight disadvantage in comparison to Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party.
In terms of forming a government, however, both KAN and Channel 13 predict that the right-wing bloc will have more seats, while Channel
12 predicts that the two blocs are tied on 60 seats apiece.
"The rightist block, with Likud in the lead, is clearly the winner. I thank the citizens of Israel for their trust in me. I'll start forming a rightist government with our natural political partners tonight," said the prime minister.