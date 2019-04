Palestinian official: Vote was for 'status quo'

A senior Palestinian official says that Israelis have voted to "maintain the status quo," as exit polls revealed no clear winner in the general election.

Both Prime Minister Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and the rival centrist Blue and White party claimed victory Tuesday.

Saeb Erekat, chief Palestinian negotiator and champion of Palestinian statehood, called Tuesday's results "a clear-cut vote" to maintain

Exit polls show that of the 120 seats in Israel's parliament, only 18 members support the two-state solution, the international community's preferred option for the past decades