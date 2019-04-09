Palestinian official: Vote was for 'status quo'

A senior Palestinian official says that Israelis have voted to "maintain the status quo," as exit polls revealed no clear winner in the general election.
Both Prime Minister Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and the rival centrist Blue and White party claimed victory Tuesday.
Saeb Erekat, chief Palestinian negotiator and champion of Palestinian statehood, called Tuesday's results "a clear-cut vote" to maintain
the years-long impasse in the peace process, adding, "they want us to live under a deeper apartheid system than that existed in the darkest hours of South African apartheid."
Exit polls show that of the 120 seats in Israel's parliament, only 18 members support the two-state solution, the international community's preferred option for the past decades