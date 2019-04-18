Iran flies domestically made fighter jets to mark Army Day

Iran showcases domestically made fighter jets by flying the aircraft over Tehran during a military parade marking National Army Day as the country grapples with U.S. sanctions and the Trump administration's recent terrorism designation of Iran's powerful paramilitary force.

TV footage shows the aircraft performing during the parade, including the latest all-Iranian fighter jet dubbed Kowsar, which in Islamic meaning refers to a river in paradise and is also the title of a chapter in the Muslim holy book, the Quran.