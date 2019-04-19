Judge upholds New York City's mandatory measles vaccination order

A Brooklyn judge rules against a group of parents who challenged New York City's recently imposed mandatory measles vaccination order, rejecting their arguments that the city's public health authority exceeded its authority.
In a six-page decision rendered hours after a hearing on the matter, Judge Lawrence Knipel denies the parents' petition seeking to lift
the vaccination order, imposed last week to stem the worst measles outbreak to hit the city since 1991.
The judge sides with municipal health officials who defended the order as a rare but necessary step to contain a surge in the highly contagious disease that has infected at least 329 people so far, most of them children from Orthodox Jewish communities in the borough of Brooklyn.