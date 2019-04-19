Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Embattled US Rep. Ilhan Omar tweets 'happy Passover'
Associated Press|Published:  04.19.19 , 23:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is wishing "happy Passover" to Jews commemorating the holiday in her home state of Minnesota and around the world.

 

Omar is a Somali American and one of the first Muslims elected to Congress. She's been criticized for remarks in recent months on Israel, Jewish influence in Washington, and 9/11 that have drawn accusations of anti-Semitism and insensitivity. She says criticizing the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic.

 

In a tweet Friday, Omar said, "The story of Passover has resonated with and given hope to so many Jewish families in times of oppression."

 

She also gave a traditional Hebrew Passover greeting.

 


פרסום ראשון: 04.19.19, 23:28
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.