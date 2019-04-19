U.S. envoy: Mideast plan will not include land transfer from Egypt's Sinai

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan will not involve giving land from Egypt's Sinai peninsula to the Palestinians, an American envoy said on Friday.
Jason Greenblatt, Trump's Middle East envoy, apparently sought to deny reports on social media that the long-awaited plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would involve extending Gaza into the northern Sinai along Egypt's Mediterranean coast.
"Hearing reports our plan includes the concept that we will give a portion of Sinai (which is Egypt's) to Gaza. False!", Greenblatt, one of the architects of the proposal, tweeted on Friday.