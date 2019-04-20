Channels
Monitor: Islamic State attacks Syrian army, allies, killing dozens
Reuters|Published:  04.20.19 , 10:02
Islamic State attacks on the Syrian army and allied militias in central Syria have killed 35 soldiers over two days, a war monitor said early on Saturday.

 

Although Islamic State lost its last territorial enclave in Syria at Baghouz near the Iraqi border last month to U.S.-backed forces, it still has fighters holding out in the remote central desert.

 

The monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the attacks constituted Islamic State's biggest military operation since losing Baghouz and involved assaults in several parts of central Syria.

 

 


