Monitor: Islamic State attacks Syrian army, allies, killing dozens

Islamic State attacks on the Syrian army and allied militias in central Syria have killed 35 soldiers over two days, a war monitor said early on Saturday.
Although Islamic State lost its last territorial enclave in Syria at Baghouz near the Iraqi border last month to U.S.-backed forces, it still has fighters holding out in the remote central desert.
The monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the attacks constituted Islamic State's biggest military operation since losing Baghouz and involved assaults in several parts of central Syria.