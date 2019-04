The Catholic Church in the Holy Land condemns a wave of attacks that hit three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 156 people.

"We pray for the soul of the victims and for a quick recovery of the wounded; we ask God to inspire the terrorists to repent for the murders and acts of terror," said the church in a statement released from Jerusalem.

"We also express our solidarity with all Sri Lankans of all religions and ethnicities," the statement said.