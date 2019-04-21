US government says 'several' Americans killed in Sri Lanka bombings

The United States says that "several" American citizens have been killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.
More than 200 people have died in a series of blasts against churches and hotels that the Sri Lankan government is blaming on religious extremists. And US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement says that even as details of the attacks are still emerging, the US government can confirm that Americans are among the casualties.
Pompeo says the US Embassy in Colombo, the capital, is working to assist US citizens and their families.