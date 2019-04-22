Israel to honor Pittsburgh Jewish leader after deadly attack

Israel has announced it will honor the head of Pittsburgh's Jewish community during next month's Independence Day celebrations, six months after 11 members of the community were killed in a synagogue shooting.

Israel's Culture Ministry said Monday it had selected Jeff Finkelstein, the president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh,

In a statement, Culture Minister Miri Regev praised Finkelstein embodiment of the "spirit of greatness and social cohesion among our people."