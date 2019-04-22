Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Israel to honor Pittsburgh Jewish leader after deadly attack
AP|Published:  04.22.19 , 22:17

Israel has announced it will honor the head of Pittsburgh's Jewish community during next month's Independence Day celebrations, six months after 11 members of the community were killed in a synagogue shooting.

 

Israel's Culture Ministry said Monday it had selected Jeff Finkelstein, the president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh,
to light a torch on behalf of the Jewish Diaspora as part of the government's May 8 Independence Day festivities. It noted Finkelstein's work to lead "the Jewish community's efforts to cope and rebuild" after the deadly Tree of Life attack on Oct. 28.

 

In a statement, Culture Minister Miri Regev praised Finkelstein embodiment of the "spirit of greatness and social cohesion among our people."

 


פרסום ראשון: 04.22.19, 22:17
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.