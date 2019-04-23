Official in Austria quits over poem comparing migrants to rats

Austria's vice chancellor said Tuesday that a member of his party will resign after penning a poem that compared migrants to rats, drawing widespread criticism and angering Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said Christian Schilcher will leave the anti-migration Freedom Party and resign as deputy mayor
of Braunau am Inn, the Austria Press Agency reported. The town on the German border was the birthplace of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
The ditty titled "The Town Rat" appeared in a local publication of the Freedom Party in Braunau. It warned against mixing cultures and drew strong criticism from the center-left opposition.