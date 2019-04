Holocaust survivor Marie Nahmias has been invited to light a torch at the Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem on May 8.

Nahmias, aged 92, from Afula, has cared for 52 abandoned children with special needs over the years.

"Mary represents the spirit of Israeli generosity at its best," says Culture Minister Miri Regev. "She has proven that generosity can overcome every obstacle, and she is the essence of the kind and compassionate Israeli spirit."