EU regrets US decision on Iran sanctions

The European Union is criticizing a US decision to impose sanctions on countries that buy Iranian oil and warns that the move could damage an international effort to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons.
European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic expressed "regret" Tuesday over the U.S. decision and that it "risks further undermining" the Iran nuclear deal.
US President Donald Trump pulled out of that pact last year, saying it does nothing to stop Tehran developing missiles or destabilizing the Middle East.
Since then, the EU has put measures in place to side-step US sanctions on Iran, including a way to keep financial supply lines to Tehran open and protect European businesses operating there.