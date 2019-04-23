Channels
Sri Lanka PM: More militants still 'out there'
Associated Press|Published:  04.23.19 , 17:21

Sri Lanka's prime minister is warning there are more explosives and militants "out there" after Easter suicide bombings that killed over 320 people.

 

Ranil Wickremesinghe made the comment Tuesday at a news conference, and said some officials will likely lose their jobs over intelligence lapses surrounding the attack.

 

Wickremesinghe acknowledged there was a prior warning, and said India's embassy was eyed as a possible target.

 

The toll from the coordinated bombings at churches, luxury hotels and other sites now stands at 321 dead and 500 wounded. He said a planned attack at a fourth hotel failed and that the leader of a local militant group blamed for the assault may have led the attacks and been killed.

 


