Sri Lanka PM: More militants still 'out there'

Sri Lanka's prime minister is warning there are more explosives and militants "out there" after Easter suicide bombings that killed over 320 people.

Ranil Wickremesinghe made the comment Tuesday at a news conference, and said some officials will likely lose their jobs over intelligence lapses surrounding the attack.

Wickremesinghe acknowledged there was a prior warning, and said India's embassy was eyed as a possible target.

The toll from the coordinated bombings at churches, luxury hotels and other sites now stands at 321 dead and 500 wounded. He said a planned attack at a fourth hotel failed and that the leader of a local militant group blamed for the assault may have led the attacks and been killed.