Islamic State claims to identify Sri Lanka attackers

The Islamic State group claims to have identified the attackers who carried out the Sri Lanka Easter suicide bombings after earlier asserting it was responsible for the assault that killed over 320 people.
The group put out a fuller statement on its Aamaq news agency late Tuesday detailing where each attacker was allegedly deployed. It gave only the nom de guerre of each attacker and didn't specify their nationalities.
The group, which has lost all the territory it once held in Iraq and Syria, has made a series of unsupported claims of responsibility.
It offered no photographs or videos of attackers pledging their loyalty to the group, which often have accompanied such claims.
The militant group said six were suicide bombers who "immersed" themselves among the victims before blowing up their vests. It said one attacker clashed with police in Dematagoda.