Egypt voters approve referendum extending el-Sissi's rule
Published:  04.23.19 , 22:28

CAIRO -- Egypt's election commission says voters have approved constitutional amendments allowing President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to remain in power until 2030.

 

The referendum was widely seen as another step toward restoring authoritarian rule eight years after a pro-democracy uprising that toppled autocratic president Hosni Mubarak.

 

Lasheen Ibrahim, the head of the commission, said Tuesday the amendments were approved with 88.83% voting in favor. The turnout was 44.33%
of eligible voters. The nationwide referendum took place over three days, from Saturday through Monday to maximize turnout.

 

Pro-government media, business people and lawmakers had pushed for a "Yes" vote and a high turnout, offering incentives while authorities threatened to fine anyone boycotting the three-day voting.

 


