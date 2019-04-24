Iranian minister makes public prisoner swap offer to US

NEW YORK -- Iran's top diplomat on Wednesday made public an offer to the U.S. government for a prisoner swap that he said he made six months ago.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Asia Society that Iran has not yet received a response from the Trump administration. "If they tell you anything else they're lying," he said.

Zarif didn't specify who Iran might trade, though he mentioned the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman detained

On the other side, he cited U.S. extradition warrants against an Iranian man with a heart condition held in Germany for trying to buy spare parts for civilian airplanes, and against an Iranian woman imprisoned in Australia for three years who was the translator in the purchase of equipment for Iranian broadcasting. He did not name either of them.

"Now we hear about Nazanin Zahari and her child, and I feel sorry for them and I've done my best to help," Zarif said. "But nobody talks about this lady in Australia who gave birth to a child in prison, whose child is growing up outside prison with his mother in prison."